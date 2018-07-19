Local restaurants share recipes for summer salads that are full of flavor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smoked salmon salad, gribiche sauce, cantaloupe chili pepper

Ingredients:

1/2 pounds of smoked salmon

4 tbsp. capers

2 lemons

Dressing:

1/2 thinly sliced shallot

1 garlic cloves sliced

6 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. red vinegar

1/2 tbsp. mustard grain

1 tbsp. honey

Directions:

Create an emulsion with the ingredients above.

Gribiche sauce

Ingredients:

1 boiled egg yolk

1/2 cup whipping cream

salt

pepper

Directions:

Mix briefly the cream, yolk, salt and pepper to taste.

Watermelon Chili

Ingredients:

1 inch Diced seedless watermelon

1 tbsp, kosher salt

1 red chili

Directions:

Season each diced watermelon on one side.

Endive Salad w/Smoked Turkey, Candied Smoked Pecans, Feta Cheese & Lemon Blueberry Vinaigrette

Dressing ingredients:

2T Fresh Lemon Juice

2t Honey

2T Blueberries pureed

1t Dijon Mustard

2T Olive Oil

1/4 t Black Pepper

Pinch Salt

For the salad

Ingredients:

3-4 heads Green Endive (separate into 18-20 leaves)

1/2 cup Sliced Smoked Turkey

1/4 cup Candied Smoked Pecans

1/8 cup Crumbled Feta Cheese

1/8 cup Fresh Blueberries

1 T Lemon Zest

1/4 Cherry Tomatoes

Pinch Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Use the endive leaves as boats to hold all other ingredients. Drizzle with Dressing just before serving.

Avocado Crab Louis Salad

Serves 4

Champagne Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 egg yolk

2 TBS lemon juice

2 TBS Champagne Vinegar

1 tsp Dijon

3 TBS honey

Pinch of Kosher Salt

Pinch of Black Pepper

1 ½ C Grapeseed Oil

Directions:

Whisk egg yolk, dijon, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and champagne vinegar. Slowly add the oil while whisking until it is emulsified.

For The Salad

Ingredients:

16 whole Leaves of Boston Bibb (or Butter Lettuce)

4oz Champagne Vinaigrette

8oz Jumbo Lump Crab

2 Avocados, halved and sliced ¼ inch thick

2 Heirloom Tomatoes, Halved and Sliced 1/4inch thick

1 Lemon, zested with a microplane to garnish salad

Directions:

Arrange tomatoes on the plate by shingling 4 slices of tomatoes on one side of the plate. Do the same on the opposite side of the plate with the avocado. Toss the bibb lettuce with the champagne vinaigrette and then stack 4 leaves together on top of each other and place on top, in between the tomatoes and avocado. Toss the crab with 2 oz of champagne vinaigrette and place an even amount on top of each stack of lettuce. Place a pinch of the lemon zest on top.

