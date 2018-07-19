Metro restaurants following national trend of ditching plastic straws to reduce waste

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More and more Kansas City restaurants and bars are riding the national wave of ditching the plastic straws.

“It’s definitely a little more costly, but it’s worth it,” said Riley Ledford, a manager at HopCat in Westport.

HopCat began using sustainable straws nearly 10 years ago.

“These are made out of corn starch materials,” Ledford said. “They’re pretty bendy.”

This month, major corporations like Marriott and Starbucks announced they are moving away from the single-use, plastic straw.

Experts say 8 million metric tons of plastic are dumped into the ocean every year. Conservationists say a viral video, showing a sea turtle with a plastic straw lodged in its nose, helped fuel the campaign.

Nomads on West 39th Street in Kansas City switched to metal straws a month ago. The staff said their customers are into it, and yes, the metal straws are clean.

“We sanitize them. They can be cleaned really easily. It’s not a problem,” said Charlie Hibberd, a bartender at Nomads.

Nomads also sells the metal straws to customers for $3.