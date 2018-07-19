More than 30 teams compete in wiffle ball tournament supporting Royals GM’s charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of teams are taking to the fields at the Urban Youth Academy this weekend to play wiffle ball for a good cause.

The Crown Town Wiffle Weekend is a city-wide tournament. It started Thursday evening and is the creation of Royals General Manager Dayton Moore’s charity, “C” You in the Major Leagues Foundation.

“Our foundation goes to serve families in need, families in crisis throughout our community,” Moore said.

Last year, only four teams played in the inaugural event, which was one day and raised more than $75,000. The goal this year is to raise $300,000.

“It’s very humbling to have so many people in this community support our foundation, to support the Urban Youth Academy,” Moore said. “This city is so special.”

Shannon Sehnert’s team from Foundation Recovery Systems is one of 32 teams playing in the weekend tournament.

Erin Albach, who showed up to support her husband who’s playing for Veteran’s United Home Loans, said being at the games reminded her of childhood.

“I played softball growing up, and it’s kind of nostalgic to be out here and witness the team atmosphere and just fun for everyone,” Albach said.

FOX4 also has a team playing in the tournament. We beat Walz Tetrick Advertising 10-3 in the first round of play. But anyone participating will tell you it's not about who wins or loses, but rather about comradery and coming together as a community to support a good cause.

“It doesn’t matter what we’re doing as long as you’re surrounded by people you care about and working toward a great cause,” Sehnert said.

The “C” You In The Major Leagues Foundation has donated more than $700,000 to area organizations since its founding in 2014. The Crown Town Wiffle Weekend continues through Saturday.