Swiss rolls sold nationwide recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flower Foods is voluntary recalling various brands of Swiss rolls that are distributed nationwide  due to the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient.

According to a news release from the company, “the ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.”

The release added that they have not had any reports of illnesses.

See the full list of impacted products below.

  • Mrs. Freshley’s 4 ct.
    • UPC: 072250011907
    • Best by/Enjoy by dates: 10/09/18 through 10/19/18
      • 309 8187 A 75 D
      • 309 8187 B 75 D
      • 309 8190 C 75 D
      • 309 8194 B 75 D
      • 309 8194 C 75 D
  • Mrs. Freshley’s 6 ct.
    • UPC: 072250903233
    • Best by/Enjoy by dates: 10/14/18
      • 309 8194 B 75 D
  • Food Lion 6 ct.
    • UPC: 035826092779
    • Best by/Enjoy by dates: 10/16/18
  • H-E-B 6 ct.
    • UPC: 041220296583
    • Best by/Enjoy by dates: 09/19/18
  • Baker’s Treat 6 ct.
    • UPC: 041498188382
    • Best by/Enjoy by dates: 09/21/18 through 09/28/18
  • Market Square 6 ct.
    • UPC: 087381760556
    • Best by/Enjoy by dates: 309 8194 B
  • Great Value 6 ct.
    • UPC: 078742147550
    • Best by/Enjoy by dates: Sep 17 2018 Through Sep 25 2018
      • 309 8191 B

Impacted products can be tossed in the trash or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Click or tap here for more information.

