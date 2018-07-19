Video shows veteran reunited with service dog missing after thieves stole SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – A Marine veteran’s missing service dog was safely found on Wednesday, according to WXIN.

Indianapolis police asked the public to help find 2-year-old Wrigley on Tuesday after the Toyota 4Runner that he was in was stolen from a Flying J truck stop on the south side of Indianapolis.

"He's trained to sense oncoming seizures and migraine headaches," Lana Whitner told WXIN. "He's my lifeline right now."

The vehicle was later recovered on the east side, but police say Wrigley, a Rhodesian ridgeback mix, was not inside.

After the story made the local news, community members organized on social media and started searching for the missing pup. Then, on Wednesday, an alert resident called police after spotting a dog that resembled Wrigley.

Officials said they found Wrigley in the area of 5800 Southern Ave. on the city’s southeast side. The pup was reportedly scared, but he warmed up quickly – video captured the joyous reunion as Wrigley jumped up into their arms.

“This happy ending is brought to you by the community working together,” said IMPD. “Thank you to all that helped.”

#IMPDNOW: @USMC Veteran had vehicle stolen with Service Dog, Wrigley (2), inside on south side. Vehicle was recovered on east side of #Indy w/o Wrigley. Wrigley is a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix and is chipped. This is not just a dog, it’s family. Please help locate! #Breaking pic.twitter.com/jMjvDFepGv — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 17, 2018