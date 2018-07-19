‘Wizard of Oz’ play at Providence Amphitheater to bring classic film scenes to the stage

BONNER SPRINGS, Mo. — There’s no place like home, so Dorothy and the gang from “The Wizard of Oz” are coming to Kansas.

The cast of 54 started rehearsing this week and will continue for the next two weeks before taking the stage at Providence Amphitheater in Bonner Springs.

The show’s cast includes four children with special needs, and set backdrops include actual shots from the movie.

“We’ve rented a 40-by-20-foot video wall, and so when Dorthey meets Tin Man in the show, it`ll be in front of the actual exterior from the movie,” said Mark Edelman, producer for “The Wizard of Oz.”

Just like the movie, the staged production will start out in black and white and transition to color when Dorothy lands in Oz.

The show runs from Aug. 1-4. Find tickets here.