11 people killed, 5 still missing after tourist boat capsizes at Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. -- Officials have confirmed at least 11 people were killed Thursday and five are still missing after a tourist boat capsized at Table Rock Lake in southern Missouri, officials say.

Multiple agencies, including divers, are on scene, working what they are calling a "mass casualty incident." At least seven other people were injured and are being treated at local hospitals. Divers are still searching for possible victims.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred this evening at Ride The Ducks Branson. This incident has deeply affected all of us. We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue. The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priories. We will provide updates as we have addition, confirmed information to share," a spokesperson for Ride The Ducks Branson said in a statement.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader confirmed 31 people were on a Ride the Ducks boat, including children, when it capsized around 7 p.m. Thursday near the Branson Belle dock. The names of those who were killed have not been released.

Officials ask that concerned family member avoid going to the dock where the crash happen. Instead they ask that they go to the support center at Branson City Hall. If you cannot make it to city hall, you can call (417) 337-8515.

Investigators say the boat sank and remains in the lake. The capsizing happened as a severe line of thunderstorms rolled through the area. Local weather stations reported wind gusts at more than 60 mph at the time of the incident.

