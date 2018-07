ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — An earthquake shook St. Joseph on Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS reports the 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:46 p.m. Residents in the area said they felt their homes shaking, and others said they heard a loud boom.

The @USGS confirms a M2.6 #earthquake in St. Joseph, MO earlier this evening. Did you feel it? — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 21, 2018

The epicenter was right next to the Missouri River near Interstate 229 and Felix Street.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

Felt an earthquake in St. Joseph, Missouri! So odd! pic.twitter.com/fzwmRGFZmS — Becca Diane (@TheBeccaDiane) July 20, 2018