Bernie Sanders visits KCK, Wichita to campaign for Kansas Democratic candidates

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas Democratic candidates for Congress got some high-profile help Friday from Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in KCK and Wichita.

Brent Welder supported Sanders in Wyandotte County in 2016, helping lead grassroots efforts for his presidential campaign.

Now Welder finds himself in one of what some see as one the most important Congressional races in America for Democrats hoping to win back the House. He's campaigning on a platform of standing up to big business.

Kansas’s 3rd Congressional District went blue in the 2016 presidential election though Republican Congressman Kevin Yoder held on to his seat.

"Whether you are in Kansas, Vermont or any place else, the American people are sick and tired of the status quo. They want a government that represents all of us," Sanders told an estimated crowd of 2,000 people.

“I think it actually shows how much he cares about this whole movement, our revolution because he’s going all across the country. I don’t see any other senator, Democrat, Republican, whatever doing what he’s doing," Chris Sponn said.

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York City candidate, pulled off a surprise primary win and is now expected to be one of the youngest Latino women to serve in Washington. The pair also appeared at a rally Friday in Wichita for James Thompson.