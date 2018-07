× KC Forum: Brady’s, Kids and Free Fans

I host a weekend public affairs radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM. This weekend we learn about the good work that the Salvation Army does with free fans, we hear from a national organization based in Olathe that protects kids and Brady’s is all about Irish culture and cuisine.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Ed Walker

Music: The Elders, Kian Byre