Lenexa 18-year-old killed in three-vehicle crash on K-10

LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa 18-year-old died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning along K-10.

Landon Daniel was driving northbound on K-10 just before 10 a.m. Thursday when traffic came to a halt. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, he wasn’t able to stop in time and crashed into another vehicle, which hit another vehicle.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Officials say he was wearing his seat belt.

One of the other drivers was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and then released. The other driver was not injured.

Daniel would have been a senior this fall at Olathe Northwest High School. A GoFundMe page has been set up to establish a scholarship in the teen’s memory. In just 8 hours, it’s raised nearly $17,000.