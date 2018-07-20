Local officials offer condolences to families of those who died in duck boat crash

BRANSON, Mo. — After a duck boat carrying tourists capsized at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday night when storms rolled through and killed at least 13 people, Missouri officials began offering their deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who died. Read each of their statements below.

Mo. Gov. Mike Parson

“The reality of it is – we knew the storm front came through and it played a factor in that. It’s just terrible circumstances and it’s a terrible situation – and we don’t know all the details yet – all the whys. I’m sure we’ll find that out in the days to come. Right now it’s just it’s just about supporting the families in any way we can. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and that’s where we are right now.”

Gov. Parson also ordered that all flags in Missouri be flown at half-staff, until sunset, July 27, 2018.

Senator Claire McCaskill

“Our hearts are heavy for those families involved in the tragedy that struck in Branson last night. Sincere thanks to the first responders and those on the scene helping in the search and rescue.”

Senator Roy Blunt

“Deeply saddened by the tragedy at Table Rock Lake. My prayers are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders who are assisting.”

Mo. Attorney General Josh Hawley

“Terrible tragedy on Table Rock Lake last night. Erin and I are praying for the families involved and for the missing. My office ready to assist law enforcement as needed in investigation.”

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe

“Heartbroken over the tragedy on Table Rock Lake. Our prayers go out to the victims and their families as well the Branson Community. I’m grateful to law enforcement & first responders for their work in these challenging circumstances.”

President Donald Trump even tweeted his condolences Friday, extending his deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved.

“My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri,” President Trump said. “Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all!”

Images from the tragic scene: