New study says taking a vacation could improve your health

NEW YORK — Have you been feeling unhealthy lately? A vacation could be the best medicine.

Researchers say what many have long believed to be true: Some time away may actually reduce stress.

The gold standard of long term health studies, the Framingham Heart Study, which tracked workers over 20 years, found vacations can be important for your physical health.

According to the study, men who didn’t take vacations were 30 percent more likely to have a heart attack, and for women who don’t take a break, the chance of a heart attack went up to 50 percent.

Researchers also find that vacations improve mental health and overall well-being.

The best way to rest and recharge is to plan ahead. Experts recommend that you talk openly with your colleagues about your time off, clarify your priorities and make sure to delegate tasks.

By having a well-organized vacation plan, you can schedule time off without feeling guilty about leaving work unfinished.

So go ahead and take that vacation, you deserve it!