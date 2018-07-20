× One person in Johnson County infected with Salmonella from recalled Hy-Vee pasta salad

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Salmonella outbreak linked to Hy-Vee spring pasta salad has sickened one person in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said anyone who might have purchased the pasta salad should take it to the store for a refund or throw it away.

“Even if some of it was eaten and no one got sick, do not eat it. If you stored recalled pasta salad in another container, throw the pasta salad away. Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again, to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food,” KDHE Chief Medical Officer Greg Lakin said.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, and typically present 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria.

The Iowa-based grocery chain recalled Hy-Vee pasta salads in both 1-pound and 3-pound containers produced between June 1st, 2018, and July 13th, 2018.

According to the CDC, 21 people in five states have been sickened by the outbreak. Five of those people have been hospitalized.