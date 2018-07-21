× Car burglars caught overnight in Prairie Village

Prairie Village, Kan — Early Saturday morning officers were called to the area of 76th Terrace and Lamar Ave. to investigate a car break-in. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered that several cars had been burglarized in the area. Officers located one subject near 77th Terrace and Tomahawk and another subject at 75th Street and Nall Ave.

As the officers investigated further the 18 and 19-year-old subjects were taken into custody and are being held on charge of theft from a motor vehicle.

The Prairie Village Police are asking anyone with information abut this case to contact them at 913-642-5151.