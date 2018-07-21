× KBI investigating Linn County shooting

Blue Mound, Kan — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Linn County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into a shooting on Friday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon deputies were called to 604 E. Walnut Ave., in Blue Mound to investigate a shooting. When they arrived they found a male suffering from a gun shot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in Kansas City to treat the non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect in the shooting was identified and the KBI’s High Risk Warrant Team, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Mound City Police Department went to the area of the 500 block of Main in Mound City between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday. The shooting suspect was not located as a result of the tactical operation. The public is not believed to be at risk related to this incident.

The investigation continues and the KBI is asking anyone with information about this shooting to cont them at 800-KS-CRIME or the Linn County Sheriff’s office at 913-795-2665.