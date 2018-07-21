Suspect in Linn County shooting arrested after police chase ends in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 35-year-old man who is a suspect in connection with a Linn County shooting was taken into custody Saturday after a police chase.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was working with metro law enforcement to located John Butler, of Lenexa, who was wanted for attempted murder, the agency said.

Officials said around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Linn County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Walnut and 6th streets in Blue Mound, Kansas, to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Soon after, Butler was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

On Saturday evening, a Leawood police officer spotted Butler’s vehicle near Roe and College. Police said the suspect didn’t stop for the officer, and a pursuit began. KBI agents and Leawood, KCMO, Lenexa, Shawnee and Overland Park police assisted in the chase.

Near Interstate 435 and Wornall Road, Butler crashed his vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area. Officials followed, and Butler was arrested shortly after.

The 35-year-old Lenexa man was arrested on numerous charges, including attempted murder, but has not been formally charged yet.

KBI is asking anyone with information about the Linn County shooting to contact them at 800-KS-CRIME or the Linn County Sheriff’s office at 913-795-2665.