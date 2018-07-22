× Increased risk of West Nile Virus in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas health workers have issued a warning about the West Nile Virus throughout the state.

A release from the department says northeast Kansas, including the Kansas City Metro, is at a moderate risk for West Nile infections. Central and southwest Kansas are at the highest risk.

West Nile virus can be spread to people through mosquito bites, but it is not spread from person to person. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop swelling of the brain or brain tissue, that in some cases, can result in death. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends the following prevention measures:

When you are outdoors, use insect repellent containing an EPA-registered active ingredient on skin and clothing, including DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Follow the directions on the package.



Many mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn. Be sure to use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants at these times, or consider staying indoors during these hours.



The elderly or those with a weakened immune system should consider limiting their exposure outside during dusk and dawn, when the Culex species mosquitos are most active.



Make sure you have good screens on your windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.



Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flower pots, buckets and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren’t being used.



As of Sunday, there had been no cases of WNV reported to KDHE in 2018. Between 1999 and 2017, there have been more than 600 cases of the most severe form of WNV and 30 deaths in Kansas.