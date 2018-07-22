Iowa woman reunited with pet after cat found in tornado debris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- An Iowa woman's house was torn apart when a tornado hit the area, but what she was really worried about was her cat.

She had to wait two days for the heartwarming reunion.

"That's Daisy, there she is. That's one. I don't know how she got out," said Cara Jackson tearfully, after finding one of her three cats hidden among the fallen branches in her yard. "I just hope the kitties are okay. I don't care about the house, I don't care about any of this."

Jackson told WHO-TV she was trapped in her home by downed trees on Thursday night. She called out until a stranger pulled the debris away.

Now that Daisy has been found, Jackson said she can focus more on the cleanup process.