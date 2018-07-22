Is cow cuddling a moo-ving experience? Some farmers skeptical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICHITA, Kan. - A new wellness trend has some Kansas farmers scratching their heads.

"I don't even know what to think right now," farmer Josh Patterson said to Wichita's KSNW.

"Insanity," said farmer A.J. Lanier.

The trend is called cow cuddling and its name is a fairly good description. Several farms across the United States offer the service which some say can bring on relaxation and healing for those involved.

Customers can book a 60 minute cow-cuddling session at Mountain Horse Farm in New York for $75 or a 90 minute cow and horse experience starting at $300.

"I understand if you want to cuddle a dog or a cat, but a cow? It's a little big. It's a little different," Patterson said.

Patterson and Lanier farm wheat, corn and soybeans near Valley Center. They also raise beef cattle.

"Their job is to make us money by producing beef and going to market, so we can eat them eventually. That's the Midwestern life of a cow," Patterson explained.

While Patterson and Lanier aren't keen on the idea of cow cuddling, they did admit they have a couple of cows that might be right for the job.

"She will actually lay her head on your shoulders and stuff," Patterson said. "We raised her from a baby and we pet her everyday."

Patterson says don't expect him to offer a cow cuddling service in the near future. "There are special cows out there, but we don't use them for emotional support," Patterson said.

The owner of Mountain Horse Farm said she has had numerous inquiries for cow cuddling. She said she handpicked the cows based off of several safety assessments.