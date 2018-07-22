KCMO Police investigate a homicide in south Kansas City

Posted 6:02 pm, July 22, 2018, by , Updated at 06:17PM, July 22, 2018

Kansas City, Mo. — KCPD officers were called to investigate a shooting just south of Longview Road on Winchester, just west of the Bay Water Park,  about 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.  Officers found the victim laying in the grass suffering from a possible gunshot wound.  The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the victim was prounounced dead at the hospital..  Witnesses told police that a dark colored car was seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

