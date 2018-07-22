× KCMO Police investigate a homicide in south Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. — KCPD officers were called to investigate a shooting just south of Longview Road on Winchester, just west of the Bay Water Park, about 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officers found the victim laying in the grass suffering from a possible gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the victim was prounounced dead at the hospital.. Witnesses told police that a dark colored car was seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

