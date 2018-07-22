× Stretch Duck 7 to be raised from Table Rock Lake

Branson, Mo. — The Coast Guard will oversee salvage operations, coordinated by Ride the Duck, of the sunken duck boat Stretch Duck 7, Monday. Salvage equipment, that will be used in the operation was being moved into place on Sunday. Stretch Duck 7 remains at the bottom of Table Rock Lake off of the stern of the Showboat Branson Belle. The plan includes lifting the boat to the surface, moving it to shore and taking it to a secure location. The National Transportation Safety Board will take custody of the boat and continue their investigation into the tragic incident.

Salvage operations are scheduled to begin Monday morning at 9 a.m. Once the vessel is removed from the water, Coast Guard Capt. Scott Stoermer will

.