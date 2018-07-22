× Tractor struck, driver thrown and struck by pickup

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — A tractor driver is dead after being struck – then run over – by a passing pickup.

Missouri troopers say Lyle McMilin was headed northbound on U.S. 65, about 12 miles south of Sedalia, on Saturday. A pickup truck tried to pass McMilin’s tractor, but struck the tractor instead. McMilin was thrown from the tractor, then struck by the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously hurt. There’s no word on potential charges that driver might face.