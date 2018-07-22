× “Wahlburgers” chain could expand to Bass Pro, Cabela’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — First, there was Mark Wahlberg, the shirtless rapper. Then, there was Mark Wahlberg, the actor. Now, Whalberg and his family are planning to expand their burger empire to Bass Pro Shops.

A Springfield News-Leader report says Wahlberg is exploring potential burger locations inside Bass Pro Shops, and possibly Cabela’s stores as well. Besides the name behind the chain, Wahlburgers has also gained popularity thanks to a reality show based on Wahlberg’s family — including former New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg.

Combined, Bass Pro and Cabela’s have three metro locations: Independence, Olathe, and Kansas City, Kan. In addition, Wahlburgers announced a free-standing location in Olathe last month, as well as a partnership with Hy-Vee Market Grille locations.