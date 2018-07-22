Washington police officer killed trying to stop chase

Here is a pic from the tragic scene on SR 516. A press conference will be held at Kent City Hall at 6:30am. This time is fluid and may be updated. Media can contact the scene from Reith Road. pic.twitter.com/KUw4Mp0W4j — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 22, 2018

KENT, Wash. — A patrol officer died on Sunday trying to stop a driver during a police chase using spike strips.

Washington State Patrol investigators say a Kent Police Department officer was trying to deploy a spike strip in the road to stop suspects wanted in a shooting. The officer was struck and killed by a Kent Police Department patrol vehicle.

“Make no question about this, were it not for the actions of this suspect or suspects, this officer would be alive today. It’s directly because of the suspect or suspect’s actions that led to the officer’s death” said Washington State Patrol Captain Ron Mead.

WSP says another officer was injured as well. Seattle’s Q13 News reported that the officer was listed in critical condition.