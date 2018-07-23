31-year-old KC man faces charge for allegedly throwing dog out of car, leaving it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Prosecutors filed charges against a 31-year-old Kansas City man they allege dumped a dog earlier this month then took off.

Nicolas Alexander Woods now faces one count of animal abandonment for the incident that happened near 45th and Garfield on July 13.

Thankfully the dog was not injured, but it needed a lot of water due to the hot temperatures that day.

According to cameras in the area, Woods drove up to an area known for illegal dumping and threw the dog out of the car. Someone in the area also saw the alleged incident happen and tipped off police.

It didn't take the city’s illegal dumping investigator and a KCPD officer long to find the dog. They were also able to quickly obtain a suspect description.

Officials took the dog to the KC Pet Project where she was checked out and will soon go up for adoption.

Investigators say this is the second time they’ve caught someone dumping a dog on camera in three years.