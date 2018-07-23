Backyard dangers: Tips to keep grilling fun and safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City is a city that loves to barbeque, but grills are a backyard danger that can cause serious injuries.

FOX4's Matt Stewart spoke with some experts in the field for tips to keep the hazards associated with a grill at a minimum.

Experts say grills can also cause house fires. According to FEMA, grills are to blame in about 5,700 house fires a year - causing on average 100 injuries and 10 deaths. Also, kids can confuse a grill for a toy, so experts suggest leaving a cover over it when not in use.