Branson duck boat retrieved from Table Rock Lake after sinking, killing 17

BRANSON, Mo. – Dozens of tourists lined the shore of Table Rock Lake on Monday morning to watch crews raise the duck boat that sank Thursday night during a thunderstorm.

It took the U.S. Coast Guard, which oversaw the recovery operation, about an hour and a half to raise the boat out of the water; it was laying on its axis about 80 feet down. Divers attached a sling system to the vessel to lift it out of the water.

“We came down to basically pay respects to the people that lost their lives on the duck,” said Nikki Moore, who was visiting Branson with her family from Independence.

“It comforts us a little bit to get that boat up out of the water and for investigators to see what was going on and what caused it and who was at fault,” added John Cramer, who was visiting the area with his wife from Pennsylvania.

As the boat surfaced, shortly after 10 a.m., dozens of life jackets hung on the frame, serving as a haunting reminder that none of the 31 passengers on board were wearing them; 17 died.

“The lifesaving requirements and the regulations require that flotation devices be onboard for all passengers, and the decision to dawn those PFD’s is made as an operational decision for the captain onboard,” said Capt. Scott Stoermer with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Blake Rowedder and his grandfather, who were visiting from Iowa, used binoculars to see what was happening. Their relatives were on a similar duck boat a couple of days before Thursday’s tragedy.

“It’s just kind of scary how that could’ve been my brother, cousin and grandma last week,” Rowedder said.

Moore and her family were also planning to ride the ducks this week. She said explaining what happened to her kids hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been hard,” Moore said. “We did it eight years ago and to watch what happened, I don’t think they fully understand.”

The boat was loaded on a flatbed trailer and taken to a secure location, where the National Transportation Safety Board will further inspect it. An investigator with the agency said it could take 12-18 months before they complete their investigation.