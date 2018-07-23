Cass County authorities searching for driver who hit & killed 15-year-old then took off

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A teenage boy is dead and the driver who struck and killed him is still on the loose Monday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, 15-year-old Gavin J. Kush of Drexel, Mo., was walking in the northbound lane of Route D in Cass County around 9:08 p.m. Sunday, a half-mile south of Route OO, when a maroon Hyundai heading north hit him and took off.

The impact pushed the 15-year-old off to the east side of the road. First responders took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash report only described the vehicle involved as a maroon Hyundai. It did not say how many doors, the model or give a driver description.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.