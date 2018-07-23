Company offers to pay funeral, hospital bills for those on the Duck Boat

BRANSON, Mo. — The website for a tour company whose boat took on too much water and sunk in Missouri says the business is offering to pay for medical and funeral expenses for those aboard.

Thirty-one people were on the amphibious duck boat when it sunk Thursday evening on choppy waters during a storm. Seventeen died. The National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies are investigating.

Officials release names of 17 people killed on duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake

The website for Ride the Ducks Branson says the company is offering to pay for all related medical bills and funeral expenses, to return all personal items from the rescue scene, and to help with any related travel or accommodations that families need. The company also says it’s providing grief counseling for its own employees.

The page says the company’s leaders remain deeply saddened, but the company cannot comment further on orders from the NTSB.

Read the full statement on their website below:

We remain deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred at Ride the Ducks Branson. Our focus from the start has been on the guests, families, and employees who were affected last Thursday.

Today, we continue to focus our efforts on the families. We are offering to pay for all related medical bills and funeral expenses, return all personal items from the rescue scene, and assist with any related travel or accommodations that will help the families in their time of need. An event like this deeply touches everyone and we are also providing grief counseling to our employees who have been affected by this tragic accident.

We are fully cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Highway Patrol and all federal and state authorities involved in the investigation. The investigation is being managed by the NTSB. Because we are a party to the NTSB investigation, we are not allowed to comment on any aspect of it. However, our job is to cooperate and provide information to those officials and to comfort the families of those affected by this tragic event.

Thank you for your support, and we continue to ask that your thoughts and prayers be with the families during this difficult time.

Crews pulled the boat to the surface of Table Rock Lake Monday.

Just hours after news of the tragedy broke, people began placing flowers on victims’ cars that were left in the duck boat parking lot.