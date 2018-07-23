Court documents outline series of admissions Shawnee murder suspect made to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A man suspected of killing a Kansas City woman allegedly stabbed her, then stuffed her in a garbage can. Court documents delivered to FOX4 on Monday revealed a series of admissions made by Ronald Kidwell.

Kidwell faces second degree murder for allegedly killing Meshon Cooper- Williams. An affidavit says that Cooper-Williams' family told authorities she didn't attend a family party as expected on July 6, and her relatives said about 13 hours after she was last seen, police found her car abandoned and still running near a park at 7th and Myrtle in Kansas City. Her phone was tracked to Kidwell's house in Shawnee.

The house overwhelmingly smelled like bleach, and investigators interviewed Kidwell after getting a search warrant. He initially denied any knowledge of what happened to the missing woman, but later admitted that Cooper-Williams' body was inside his home. He claimed that a group of people from Kansas City killed her, but then told detectives that he'd never be released from prison for what he was about to admit.

He went on to say that he and Cooper-Williams had a fight, and she grabbed a knife from her purse and hit him in the hand with it. He said he "flipped out" and repeatedly punched her in the face before getting the knife and stabbing her in the neck. He then continued to punch her.

Kidwell told authorities that he wrapped Cooper-Williams' body in trash bags and put her in a trash can. He claimed what he did wasn't premeditated, and said that when he gets mad, "I make the exorcist look like a *****".

Detectives found Cooper-Williams' body and arrested Kidwell. He's currently in jail on a $1 million bond, and is due in court on Thursday for a hearing.

Family told FOX4 last week that the pain of Cooper-Williams' loss has been unbearable.

"Meshon was a very loving, caring, sweet individual that would give anything to anybody. She touched a lot of souls,” niece Darnisha Harris said.

"We’ve never seen that man, and we don’t have any idea if she knew him. I just wonder why would a person do this to such a beautiful soul? It’s a really bad heartache. It hurts unbelievably."

A GoFundMe page is set up to assist her family with funeral expenses.