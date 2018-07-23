Estranged daughter of Shawnee murder suspect calls father ‘an evil monster’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. -- By the time she was 13, Crystal Kinder says she learned unimaginable things about her now-estranged father, Ronald Kidwell.

”How would I describe him? Evil. Monster. He doesn’t deserve to walk anywhere in this world,” the 26-year-old said Monday during an exclusive interview with FOX4’s Robert Townsend.

Kinder said when she was just a baby, Kidwell would trade her to drug dealers to support his drug addictions.

”My father got away with selling me for child pornography several times. He also got away with selling me for methamphetamine and crack-cocaine. Unfortunately, no one would testify against him to put him in prison for it,” Kinder said.

Kinder said, as a result, her relationship with her father ended.

”To this day, my father and I do not speak,” she said.

Now, 47-year-old Ronald Kidwell is charged with murdering Meshon Cooper.

”He is the true definition of evil,” Kinder said.

According to court documents, on July 6, Cooper didn't attend a family party. Court records say her phone showed she went to Kidwell’s house that day.

Kidwell initially told police that Cooper was killed by people from Kansas City and he wanted to help her, court documents say.

However, detectives said Kidwell later admitted “Cooper’s body was in a trash can” in his garage.

”He once told me stories: 'I’ll become friends with someone of color, and I’ll make them think that I’m their friend, but I’m gonna end them,' and because I never had a direct threat to anyone, there was nothing I could do,” Kinder said.

What’s more, Kidwell told police when Cooper said she was going to tell everyone he's HIV positive, she grabbed a knife from her purse and hit him in his hand with it, according to court records.

Kidwell also claimed during a fight he got control of the knife and stabbed Cooper in her neck, killing her.

”My heart really does go out to her and her family,” Kinder said as tears filled her eyes.

She showed FOX4 a picture she said her father took about three years ago on New Year’s Eve. Kinder said in the picture you see him draped in a confederate flag. She also said Kidwell has a swastika tattoo on his left arm and hates black people.

She also said about three years ago her father threatened to kill her and her little girl.

”He was mad because I did not share his beliefs and I would not become a racist with him," she said. "He told me he would completely disown me and kill me and my daughter if he ever found out that I spoke to an African American. Again, my heart really goes out to Meshon Cooper and her family. She didn’t deserve this. I’m praying every day that he suffers in prison for what he did."

Kidwell remains in jail on a $1 million bond. He’s due back in court Thursday.