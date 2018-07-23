× Joe’s Weather Blog: The likely cool-down awaits (MON-7/23)

Good morning…I think it was about a week or more ago when I wrote a weather blog, while on vacation, talking about some strong trends I noticed regarding a cooler weather regime that was showing up. This regime is scheduled to move into the region later this week…and depending on the clouds and the rain situation over the upcoming weekend..may send highs 5-10° below average over the weekend. I was timing that change to happen this week…and sure enough…the chances continue to increase regarding that change. With any luck we’ll finish off the month with below average temperatures, which during the dead of summer…that’s not a bad thing!

Forecast:

Today: Some thin high clouds for awhile then partly sunny and warm. There may be a few showers out there…especially NW of KC as a weak disturbance comes southeastwards. Temperatures should max out in the upper 80s

Tonight: Fair and comfortable with lows in the 60s

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonable with highs near 90°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hit with highs 90-95°

Discussion:

Want to add in local radar in case that weak action NW of the Metro has some legs to make it closer to us.

So about a week ago I was ruminating about trying to come up with a different way of representing METRO rainfall, aside from just looking at one point (KCI) and saying that’s the situation for the entire area. I proposed a way of looking at multiple cities and then recalculating an areawide average.

Last night I attempted to put that together…here is a tweet I sent out.

Another way of looking at precip deficits in #KC area(!) this year. KCI has had 18.8" of moisture. It's just a point though. I looked at 8 other cities around the Metro…tallied up the totals…then divided by 9. Came up with about 14.5" of moisture as a METRO region average. — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) July 22, 2018

We can call this #JoesPrecipIndex…other areas use averages for moisture totals…makes sense since precip totals vary so much from place to place, especially in thunderstorm prone regions of the country. Perhaps a better indicator of where things are when talking about a region — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) July 22, 2018

It was sort of interesting. I do have some quality issues I think in Downtown KC…that 9″ amount seems really low…and that rain collector always seems to be too low compared to others…but I can’t change that data.

The essence of what I was trying to figure out is that while KCI is close to 18.5″ for the year…the METRO as a whole is running about 4″ below that…and that would help explain the drought situation that is expanding in the region. Some areas of KC are considered in “extreme” drought conditions…as is parts of northern MO, northeast of KC. That really doesn’t happen all that often…and obviously is a sign that significant rains are needed.

Some areas are doing pretty good around the KC area…most though are seeing the effects of very brown and dormant grass. The weather of the last few days, and what’s coming over the next couple of days will continue the baking out process. I think we’re sort of already there in parts of eastern KS…as they seem to be running hotter than many over the past few days…and this could be a sign that the soils are baked out and the ground is brown.

I wanted to try and see what the terrain looks like…because IF you remember from last July we were sort of into the heavier rain regime that marked the 2nd half of summer last year. Remember all that flooding in late July and August around these parts?

So let’s look at last years satellite picture…

Notice the “greenness: across the western MO and eastern KS region.

Now let’s look at the same view, from a couple of days ago.

Look carefully and notice much more brownness showing up…especially near and west of where I-35 would be. Also notice the brownness across north MO…towards the NE of KC.

Comparing these two pictures really highlights how the terrain looks different this July compared to last July. Can you see this change?

OK so we know it’s dry…what about the rain prospects? Well there are some showing up. A cooler air mass is going to start working into the area on THU>SUN. This will be a result of the expected retrograde (or westwards moving) upper level high pressure region towards the western 1/3rd of the US. Notice in the chart below, as we go up to about 18,000 feet or so that the dome of heat is located across the Las Vegas area…while there is a noticeable “dip” in the jet stream across the US/Canadian border…that “dip” is a driver of cooler weather. The map is valid for later Wednesday.

So Thursday will be the transitional day…and the rain chance day. How much we get…remains to be seen.

A secondary “dip” in the jet stream is possible later in the weekend and early NEXT week as well…allowing additional cool air to move into the region. IF that dip in the jet stream is strong enough and farther south…we may really cool off as we start the next work week. Perhaps more towards 80° for highs…or close to that.

The next issue is whether or not we can get some rain from these changes. There are signs that we can. The atmosphere overall will be drying out TUE>WED…the getting more saturated on THU…then hopefully getting more saturated over the weekend.

These “dips” in the jet stream will hopefully allow some upper level waves to come through the region generating areas of rain/t-storms through parts of the Plains, especially over the weekend (a chance as well of “something” on Thursday). It would be the weekend that would offer the best chances right now.

With that said, I don’t want to over-promise the potential for the weekend at this point. There is a set-up though trying to show it’s face…and IF we get that rain/cloud combo, with the cooler air mass in place…temperatures this weekend may be VERY bearable for late July.

IF we don’t get that rain/cloud combo over the weekend…we’re probably looking at low>mid 80s for highs…and perhaps more comfortable evenings/nights with lower dew points…

It will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Of interest is what’s been happening in TX these last few days…my goodness it’s been hot down there. 100-112+° heat has been common with dozens of record highs set in TX. Dallas, especially has had near 110° heat over the past weekend.

Nationwide…here is the way July has gone, through the 21st…

Locally we’re about 2.5° above average for the month, through yesterday.

Now look at the forecast for temperatures, up at about 5,000 feet or so…for the 27th>1st of August…as an average.

Notice that “coolness” at that level…there is NO way IF that map above is near reality…that there isn’t a reflection of cooler weather here on the ground. Also of note those “anomalies” are in °C…so we’re looking at temperatures above us being more than 10°F below average…there has to be at least some reflection on the ground of cooler weather (or less hot weather).

This is what I was counting on about a week ago…and I still am counting on it to finish the month of July.

Will Freeman has the feature photo of the day, shot by his sister-in-law ( Lara Le Starge Dickinson) of some nice monsoon- caused thunderstorms in the high desert (no not KS ;)…but out in AZ).

Joe