KC Council to address piles of trash going uncollected in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rotting smells and piles of trash: Those are just some of the complaints people living in the Northland have voiced for more than six months.

Now Kansas City council members are getting involved and will meet with trash haulers Tuesday.

It's a basic responsibility of government: to make sure trash is picked up in a timely fashion.

It's been too hot. It's been too cold. There aren't enough drivers. There's not enough equipment. Elected leaders like Scott Wagner said they've heard every explanation you can imagine for why trash left at the curb north of the river is not getting collected when it should.

"The real question is, are we looking to take over whole routes? Because if we are starting to pick up whole routes, then that becomes a manpower issue and overtime issue. One doesn't just do that on a dime," Wagner said.

City crews already handle trash collection from the river south to 63rd Street. Taxpayers fork over hefty fees for WCA and Jim's Disposal Service to pick up garbage in the Northland.

Wagner said the city can penalize the contractor, but that still won't solve the basic problem of getting garbage collected on a timely basis.

He says he hopes Tuesday's meeting will provide a path forward for the city, so Northland residents will no longer have to tolerate a lingering, smelly mess.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 10th floor of City Hall in the committee room. City leaders and representatives from the trash company are expected to be there.