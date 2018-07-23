KCPD investigating homicide after finding man shot near Swope, 59th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a KCMO homicide after finding a man shot in a vehicle near Swope Parkway and 59th Street.

KCPD spokesman Darin Snapp said officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s in the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 86-16-474-8477.