FOX4 Weather Forecast: A repeat of Sunday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you enjoyed the weather Sunday, we have more on the way for this afternoon! We will see highs climbing into the upper 80s with low humidity. Pleasantly warm weather continues ahead of our next cold front. Expect to see rain chances increasing later this week. Details on the timeline in the update here.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page