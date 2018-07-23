Lee’s Summit grocery store pays it forward to employee they say boosts spirits of everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Workers at a Lee's Summit grocery store took some time to pay it forward to an employee they say deserves some celebration.

Dan Wheat nominated T.J. Bray for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award. Bray recently traveled to Seattle to complete in the Special Olympics USA where he won gold and silver medals.

"It’s such a great big accomplishment," Wheat told FOX4. "He is just an amazing kid to work here for us. He is thrilled about it. The community around here is thrilled with what happened. So it’s just been great, and T.J. fits the mold. He is a model employee. He is fun to have here. He’s a big jokester. He boosts everyone's spirits."

See the surprise in the video player above.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.