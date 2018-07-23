Longtime upscale retailer closing Plaza location to move to Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A longtime upscale retailer is leaving the Country Club Plaza.

St. John Knits will move from their current space at 234 Nichols Road to the 1900 Building at 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

After 18 years, the store’s last day on the Plaza will be July 28. The clothing store will re-open as St. John Kansas City House on July 30 in their new location.

According to a press release from the company, St. John Knits started exploring other locations before their lease was up this past May.

St. John Kansas City House will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends by appointment.

Representatives from the Country Club Plaza referred all questions to the retailer.