Mom says hot chips prompted daughter’s gallbladder removal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother has a warning after she says her daughter's gallbladder was removed, and she believes it's all because of hot snacks.

"When my daughter had to have this surgery, I knew I had to tell everybody about it," Rene Craighead told WREG in Memphis.

Wildly popular hot snacks — like Hot Cheetos, Takis and Hot Fries — are getting snatched off of shelves. You can find the hot chips at virtually any convenience store.

Craighead said the doctor told her hot chips were behind the stomach problems her 17-year-old daughter was having.

"She loves them. Every time I go out she says, 'Bring me back some Hot Takis, bring me back some Hot Chips.' I want to maker her happy, so I brought them back. She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her," Craighead said.

Her daughter, also named Rene, started feeling sick to her stomach.

That soon led to surgery and the removal of her gallbladder.

"I was surprised that my daughter was sick like that," the mother said.

The high school student estimates she was eating around four bags of hot snacks a week.

It's not just the taste that makes them appealing. The hot snacks cost around a dollar for a regular size bag.

"We do see tons of gastritis and ulcer-related stuff due to it," pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Cary Canvender said. He also says there's a lot of factors that go into having a gallbladder removed, but he believes eating the chips probably contributed.

The doctor says the number of children they see with stomach problems due to the chips is staggering.

"We probably see around 100 kids a month, easily."