New trial underway at metro hospital to help people with painful circulatory disease

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a disease that impacts 3 million Americans every year. Now, a trial is underway in the metro to test a less-invasive treatment for Peripheral Artery Disease.

“There were times when I just couldn’t make it. I had to sit down and let my legs recover because of the issue that I had,” 72-year-old Dale Koger said.

Koger started experiencing symptoms in his legs about two years ago.

“I couldn’t do some of the things I liked to do before, so it was challenging,” Koger added.

His condition worsened, and he ultimately saw cardiologist and had diagnostic testing done. That's when he found out he had 100 percent blockage in both his legs.

His doctor decided he was a great candidate for the shock wave lithotripsy trial.

“Lithotripsy is a procedure where sonic pressure waves are used to break up calcium," said Steven Laster, the director of interventional cardiology at St. Luke's Hospital. "It’s been used for decades to break up kidney stones, gall stones, but only recently it’s been miniaturized and applied to vascular disease."

St. Luke’s Hospital is one of only nine clinical trial sites across the country for the new treatment for Peripheral Artery Disease, which Koger was suffering from.

“When I would walk maybe up to two blocks, I’d start feeling it," Koger said. "And after that, it intensified to the point where my calves would be on fire, and I just couldn’t walk any further without sitting down and recovering."

Laster said PAD is a circulatory condition where calcified plaque builds up in the arteries in the legs, which causes pain like Koger described. The new treatment offers some relief.

“So they can get effect with this procedure without surgery and the same clinical improvement,” Laster said.

The shock wave technology uses pulses of sound to break apart the calcified plaque.

“By opening these arteries and keeping them open, patients are able to walk in a more unrestricted fashion and not have to stop, so it’s a great improvement in their lifestyle,” Laster said.

He said without this device, patients would be more likely to need bypass surgery.

“I’ve been walking every day, and I’m walking 2 miles now. I can increase that, so it’s made all the difference in the world,” Koger said.

Koger had surgery on his left leg two months ago and on his right leg a month ago. He noticed a difference the next day.

Laster said this less-invasive procedure means more people who suffer from the illness may qualify for treatment.