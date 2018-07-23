Overland Park police react to internet fame after lip sync challenge video goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Officer John Lacy couldn’t help but overhear a young girl, speaking to her mother, at a grocery store this weekend.

“This little girl told her mom, ‘Hey mom, it’s the Day-O guy,” Lacy said.

He's getting used to being called “the Day-O guy” after the Overland Park Police Department released a lip sync video last week using the famous Harry Belafonte "Banana Boat Song."

“People are also calling the police department, wanting to speak to the ‘Day-O guy’,” Lacy laughed. “We’re hearing from Malaysia, Finland, just all across the world.”

As of Monday night, the Overland Park PD’s lip sync video has more than 3 million views online.

It’s part of a national lip sync challenge among police departments across the country to show the public that police are people, too.

“Usually when you hear about a police video going viral, it’s something bad,” Lacy said. “Well this is one that’s really positive, and we had a lot of fun doing it.”

Some believe the Overland Park PD video went over too well. Police Chief Frank Donchez shared one of his top concerns.

“My concern is that Hollywood was going to come along and steal John Lacy from me,” Donchez joked. “That’s my concern.”

