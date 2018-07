LENEXA, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing 39-year-old Lenexa man.

Thomas Lee hasn’t been seen since last Thursday. Police say he currently has a shaved head and drives a blue 1991 Jeep Wrangler with the Kansas license plate 188-KJR.

Anyone who sees Lee or has any information is asked to call 911 or Lenexa police at 913-477-7301.