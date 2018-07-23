Rhinoceros escapes its enclosure at KC Zoo, guests told to take shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a wild morning at the Kansas City Zoo Monday, when a rhinoceros escaped its enclosure and guests were told to take shelter.

Josh Hollingsworth with the Kansas City Zoo told FOX4 the incident happened around 9:30 a.m., and per procedure, zoo officials called a code red which means they instructed zoo guests to take shelter.

According to Hollingsworth, the rhinoceros got into the zoo keeper area which is a hall inside a building.

The incident didn’t happen anywhere close to any zoo guests, Hollingsworth added.

Zoo officials were able to get the rhinoceros back into her animal enclosure without any injuries.

