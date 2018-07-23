Shark Week inspired snacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shark Bite Drink for Kids (Non-Alcoholic!!)

1 Mocktail

Ingredients:

3 oz blue Kool-aid, soda or other juice

½ oz lime juice

2 cups ice cubes

Grenadine

Directions: Pour the soda, lime juice and 1 cup of ice into a cocktail shaker and stir until cold, DO NOT SHAKE, the carbonation will make the soda fizz everywhere. Fill a cocktail glass or Mason jar with the other cup of ice. Strain mixture over the ice. Gently float 2 or 3 drops of grenadine on top. Garish with lime, cherry or gummy sharks.

Shark Bite Cup Cakes

Ingredients:

Store bought white cupcakes un-iced (or homemade)

Buttercream icing mixed with blue food coloring

Strawberry jelly or jam

Blue fondant icing

Directions: Cook cupcakes according to directions and allow to cool. Put jelly/jam into a pastry bag. Pipe jelly into the center of each cupcake. Mix icing with food coloring to desired shade of blue and put into a separate pastry bag with a star tip. Pipe the icing onto each cupcake to create waves. Roll the fondant and cut shark fins. Place a shark fin in each cupcake.

Bake and Shark

4 sandwiches

Ingredients:

For the bake

2 cups flour

¾ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp yeast

½ Tbsp sugar

¾ cup water

Oil for frying

For the shark

1-pound shark or catfish fillets or tilapia fillets

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons finely chopped green onion

3 garlic cloves minced

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

3/4 teaspoon minced seeded Scotch bonnet chile or habanero chile

Oil for frying

All-purpose flour

Shredded Cabbage, tomato slices, assorted condiments, such as mango chutney, honey mustard, garlic mayonnaise, thinly sliced onion, thinly sliced cucumbers, and hot pepper sauce

Directions: Mix the ingredients for the bake and leave to rest for 30 minutes. Separate into balls about three inches in diameter. Then flatten out to about ¼ of an inch thick. You can vary the size according to how large or small you want your fry bake to come out. Fry on both sides until golden brown. Drain on paper. Assemble using fresh tomatoes, lettuce and your favorite condiments. Arrange fish in single layer in 13x9x2-inch glass baking dish. Mix lime juice, green onion, garlic, thyme, and chile in small bowl; season with salt and pepper. Spoon over fish; let stand at room temperature at least 20 minutes and up to 1 hour. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle fish on both sides with salt and pepper, then flour. Working in batches, add fish to skillet and cook until golden and opaque in center, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer fish to paper towels to drain. Cut off thin slice from each warm pita bread round, forming opening. Open pita pockets and stuff with fish, lettuce, and tomato. Serve with desired condiments.

Shark Teeth

Ingredients:

Half a bag of Bugles chips

1/2 cup peanut butter (or sun butter for those with a peanut allergy)

1 cup chocolate chips (melted)

Approximately 1-2 cups of powdered sugar

Directions: Melt the chocolate chips and peanut butter on low heat. Pour Bugle chips into a large bowl and pour the chocolate mixture over the chips. Gently stir the mix so as to not break the chips. As soon as the chocolate mixture begins to dry a bit, add in your powdered sugar and toss to completely coat. Spread out on a cookie sheet and allow to dry, pour in a bowl, serve and enjoy!