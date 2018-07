LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 68-year-old man last seen Sunday.

Raymond Kidd was last seen in the area of Douglas and Interstate 470, driving a dark grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Missouri license plate 0FL-723.┬áLee’s Summit police say he was wearing a grey t-shirt and pajama bottoms.

Anyone who sees Kidd or has any information is asked to call police at 816-969-7390.