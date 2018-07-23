Some business owners say President Trump’s trip to Kansas City will cost them thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Donald Trump is headed to Kansas City on Tuesday to speak at the VFW National Convention.

The speech is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Municipal Auditorium. Road closures for several blocks around that area could begin as early as 8:30 a.m.

Sandra Waller was excited when the VFW Convention returned to town for the first time in more than a decade, bringing an extra 10,000 people who could shop at the Quality Hill Super Mart or dine at the Quiznos or Davinci's coffee cafe inside.

But now because of the President’s visit Tuesday, it appears no one will be able to get to her store.

“It’s a shame nobody has thought how this is going to affect the small businesses, the little mom-and-pop places like us," Waller said.

On Monday, police said by order of the Secret Service the area surrounding the Convention Center District would be cordoned off after the morning rush hour, but police didn’t provide specifics.

“We haven’t even told our staff. We don’t know what to do. We found out at 3 p.m. this afternoon by some kind of social media. Nobody contacted us whatsoever," Waller said.

“One of the challenges of that, with a Presidential visit, is not a lot of details are shared just by the nature of providing security to our top-elected official," Downtown Council Communications Director Mike Hurd said.

Barriers were placed along Baltimore Avenue from 10th Street to Truman and along Washington Street from 10th to 14th streets on Monday. It seems anyone in the 25-square-block area could be affected.

J.B. Ellis lives and works in that area, but unfortunately found out too late to postpone an 8 a.m. doctor’s appointment.

“I heard the walking traffic as well was going to be blocked off, so even if I am able to get back from that doctor’s appointment, I’m not sure if I’ll be able to walk to work. I’ll have to figure that all out tomorrow I suppose," Ellis said.

Trump will also attend a round-table for supporters and private fundraiser for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley at the Marriott before leaving the downtown area at approximately 2 p.m.