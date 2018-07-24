2 people injured in shooting near 9th and Washington in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people have been shot Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas, officials say.

Police said the shooting happened at Wyandotte Towers, a high-rise apartment building at 9th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officers were called to the area around 2 p.m.

One person suffered minor injuries, and the other suffered serious injuries, according to police.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is available.