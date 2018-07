KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans wanting to see Drake in Kansas City will have to wait a little bit longer.

According to a statement posted to the Sprint Center’s website, the Aubrey and the Three Migos tour will now kick off Aug. 10 in Kansas City.

The tour was originally scheduled to begin July 26 in Utah, and Drake was originally slated to perform at the Sprint Center on July 31.

Tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the rescheduled date.