From wheels down to wheels up: Go behind the scenes of Trump’s visit to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From wheels down to wheels up, the FOX4 crew got an exclusive look at President Donald Trump's Kansas City visit.

We joined the White House staff for an inside look at the President's first visit to the City of Fountains since becoming president.

Trump arrived late Tuesday morning at Kansas City International Airport. In the crowd were Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley and former Royals star George Brett.

Within minutes of landing, Trump was headed downtown -- but not before he stopped on the tarmac to shake hands with the three Kansas City police officers who were shot and injured last week.

Additional groups stopped along the interstate, holding signs and waving as the presidential motorcade passed by.

Before flying back to Washington, Trump made one last stop at the downtownMarriott hotel where he helped raise money for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

