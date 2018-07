Kansas City Chiefs 2018 Training Camp schedule

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Football is back. While the season hasn’t officially kicked off, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in town and already gearing up for the fall. The organization kicked off their annual Training Camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo., Thursday.

See the full training camp schedule below. All practices are open to the public.

Thursday, July 26 Practice – 3:30 p.m First Practice Open to the Public – $5 Admission Fee

Team Autograph Session*

Back to Football Celebration at Bill Snyder Pavilion (Details to Follow)

Friday, July 27 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Practice – 8:15 a.m. Saturday, July 28 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Team Autograph Session*

$5 Admission Fee

Gatorade Jr. Training Camp (Details to Follow)

Sunday, July 29 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Season Ticket Member Day

Team Autograph Session*

Team Autograph Session*

Monday, July 30 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, July 31 No Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 1 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 3 No Practice

Saturday, Aug. 4 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Family Fun Day presented by Family Center Farm & Home

$5 Admission Fee
Team Autograph Session*

$5 Admission FeeTeam Autograph Session*

Sunday, Aug. 5 Practice – 8:15 a.m Season Ticket Member Day | Team Autograph Session*

Monday, Aug. 6 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 7 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 8 No Practice

Thursday, Aug. 9 Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs vs. Texans – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 10 No Practice

Saturday, Aug. 11 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Chiefs Alumni Day

Sunday, Aug. 12 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 13 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 14 Practice – 9:15 a.m. Military Appreciation Day | Final Camp Practice

Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Click or tap here for a printable schedule.

Training Camp FAQs.